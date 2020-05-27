|
|
Margaret (Duffy) Kelly of Warminster, Pa. entered her peace with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was 82.
Born in the village of Kilmovee in County Mayo, near the town of Ballaghaderreen, Ireland on July 23, 1937 to Anthony and Bridget Duffy, Margaret came to Philadelphia as a young adult, like many Irish of her generation - seeking a better life, which she found in abundance. She met the love of her life, her late husband Dennis B. Kelly Sr., himself born in Chestnut Hill of parents who had emigrated from Donegal, at the "Irish Dances" in Germantown. They were married in 1962 and were graced with 46 years of marriage before his death in 2008.
Anchored by unwavering faith and with a vibrant extended family, their life together was filled with much joy, and as with all lives, occasional great sadness, including the tragic loss of their first-born child as a toddler. Having grown up humbly on a small farm in Ireland, Margaret was always appreciative of the simplest pleasures in life. She wanted little and was happiest when surrounded by family. The gift of time together was her favorite treasure, and she relished the many family vacations, especially to the Jersey Shore, taken with her children and grandchildren over the years.
Margaret was at her core a caregiver, a nurturer, who devoted her life to her family and taking care of others, including many elderly relatives. It was fitting that when it came her time to need care she was so well attended to by her children, in particular daughter Bridget, and in her final years of life by her dedicated caregivers from Daughterly Companions and Arden Courts of Warminster. She spent her final days at the home of her son with family members by her side until she passed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, several siblings, and beloved daughter Margie.
She is survived by eight children: Dennis B. Kelly Jr. (Samantha Brooks), Eileen Sandifer (Andrew), Patrick Kelly (Patrisha), John Kelly, Tom Kelly (Lauren), Coleen Kelly (Tom Melson), Bridget Kelly, and Joseph Kelly (Nikki). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Jared Kelly, David Kelly, Alison Kelly, Drew Sandifer, Matt Sandifer, Sarah Beth Sandifer, Liam Kelly, Ashley Kelly, John "JJ" Kelly Jr., Madison Bachmayer, and Finn Kelly, as well a great-granddaughter, Arden Rae Roux. She also was a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A woman of great faith, Margaret did not fear death, and as her health deteriorated was at peace with going on to her heavenly reward after living a full and love-filled life.
"Well done, good and faithful servant! Come into your eternal rest." (Matthew 25:23, 34)
In lieu of flowers, Margaret's family respectfully requests contributions be made in her honor to Bux-Mont Meals on Wheels Inc., 414 South York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, where Margaret was a volunteer for several years.
While current circumstances preclude many traditional grieving rituals, her family invites friends and family to share their remembrances virtually with them via her Tribute Wall at the funeral home's web site below.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 27, 2020