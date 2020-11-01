1/1
Margaret L. Mumbauer
Margaret L. Mumbauer of Doylestown passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital. She was 91.

Born in Michigan City, Ind., to the late Floyd and Hazel (Claussen) McGinley, Margaret resided in Warminster for more than 40 years, and moved to Doylestown Township in 2006.

She was formerly employed as a clerk typist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. Margaret also worked as a tour guide with the Fonthill Castle and Mercer Museum. She was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Hatboro, and enjoyed oil painting, baking, watching birds, and gardening.

She was the beloved wife of the late William G. Mumbauer; devoted mother of William Mumbauer (Deborah), Steven Mumbauer, and David Mumbauer (Caroline); dear sister of Lois Chase; loving grandmother of Michael Mumbauer, Linsey Slowik (Adam), Jeffrey, Kyle, and Rachel Mumbauer. Margaret also had two great-granddaughters.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue, Inc., 9411 Kings Highway, East Greenville, PA 18041 or http://lharinc.org/donations.ashx to help rescue animals and assist veterans.

Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
