Margaret L. Smith

Margaret L. Smith Obituary
Margaret L. "Peg" Smith of Quakertown, formerly of Blooming Glen, died June 30, 2019, in her home. She was 88.

She was the wife of the late Edward H. Smith Jr.

Born in Danboro, she was the daughter of the late Calvin H. and Margaret (Wilson) Lear. She retired in 1990 from Myers Foods in Plumsteadville. After retiring she worked for the Intelligencer Newspaper.

She was a member of the Doylestown Chapter of Eastern Star #327. She also enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting, spending time at the shore and enjoying her grandchildren.

Margaret was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church (Kellers Church) in Perkasie.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Snyder of Quakertown, and Jan Deetz (Kevin) of Sellersville; two grandchildren, Dawyn Martinez (Brandon) and Justin Derstine (Laura); two great-grandchildren, Ethan Martinez and Hope Derstine; and a brother-in- law, Richard Lambert of New Britain.

She was preceded in death by a brother, C. Robert Lear, and two sisters, Marian Smith and Alberta Lambert.

Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home,

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 2, 2019
