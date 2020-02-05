|
Margaret L. Swanstrom of Doylestown passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Peg, as she was affectionately known, was 75 years old and the wife of Kenneth A. Swanstrom for 53 wonderful years.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was born in Doylestown in 1944, the daughter of the late Luther and Helen (Rodgers) Boyer.
Peg lived in and around Doylestown all her life. She graduated from Central Bucks, the original high school, and earned a B.S. in Art Education from Kutztown University. She loved her hometown, was a member of the Village Improvement Association, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
For many years Peg taught Art in the Abington School District, then later at Council Rock Sol Feinstone Elementary School. She loved art - especially Modern and Contemporary - and she inspired her family to travel the world to see and experience art of all types: Phillip Johnson's Water Gardens in Fort Worth, Texas; Rubens paintings in Lichtenstein; the giant Matisse paintings in New York; and the Sistine Chapel in Rome, to name a few. She was always ready for an adventure.
Spending time with family at their summer home on Long Beach lsland, N.J. was another of her favorite pastimes. She loved the beach, especially the sound of the waves and the smell of the ocean.
Peg is survived by her husband, Ken; two daughters, Laura Reece (Glen) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Audrey Osuna (John) of Newtown; three grandchildren, Hannah Reece, Ava Reece, and John J. Osuna lll; her sister, Nancy J. Boyer of Doylestown; and her brother, David J. Boyer of Sellersville.
Services and interment will be private.
ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 5, 2020