Margaret M. Crowe

Margaret M. Crowe Obituary
Margaret M. Crowe (Lang), of Sellersville, formerly of Hatboro, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was 102.

She was the beloved wife of the late Irvine A. Crowe with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Hettie (Roussaow) Lang.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Sandra L. Mahoney (Ronald); her four grandchildren, Raymond Mahoney (Beverly), Kevin Mahoney (Janine), Keith Mahoney, and Kimberly Drybola (Tim); and her six great-grandchildren, Kyrsten, Shawn, Cierra, Allyson, Sam, and Madison.

Margaret's services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, 340 Farmers Lane, Sellersville, PA 18960.

To share memories and condolences with Margaret's family, please visit the Schneider Funeral Home website.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 6, 2020
