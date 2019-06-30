|
Margaret M. Cunnane of Hatboro passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019, while in the company of family in Horsham. She was 93.
Margaret was born Sept. 2, 1925, in the McKinley section of Elkins Park, a daughter of the late Margaret (Boyle) and Alois Lang. Margaret was one of ten children. She was the widow of Joseph Patrick Cunnane.
Margaret was a member of St. John Bosco Church in Hatboro, and a cafeteria worker in the Upper Moreland School District.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Patrick; loving mother of Joseph P. (Jaclyn), Stephen, Joan Marie Fitzpatrick (William), David (Donna) and Mary Anne Cunnane; the devoted grandmother of six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law of Mary and Jean Lang.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Abington Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974.
