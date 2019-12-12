|
|
Margaret M. Engel of Warminster passed away Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Majestic Oaks Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Warminster. She was 100.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Engel.
Margaret was born and raised in Philadelphia along with her two siblings, the late Joseph Mullahey and the late Betty Shaefer. She was employed as a customer service representative for Sears before retiring.
In her free time, Margaret enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Joanne Engel Slouskey (Joseph); a son, Edward Engel; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Patricia, Christine, Jessica, and Melanie; and 11 great grandchildren.
Margaret's memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 12, 2019