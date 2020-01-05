|
Margaret M. "Marge" Lewandowski of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Neshaminy Manor, Warrington, Pa. She was 78.
Born in St. Paul, Minn. to the late Joseph and Marie (Pettijohn) Monzel, Marge resided in Clinton, Iowa before moving to Doylestown in 1982.
Marge was formerly employed with the Lenape Valley Foundation of Doylestown.
She was the wife of the late Philip Lewandowski; the devoted mother of Debra Russell and her husband, Keith, and Charles Robb; dear sister of Jean; the loving grandmother of Sean and Kyle Russell; cherished great-grandmother of Evy and Ashton.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , would be appreciated.
