Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Lewandowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Lewandowski Obituary
Margaret M. "Marge" Lewandowski of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Neshaminy Manor, Warrington, Pa. She was 78.

Born in St. Paul, Minn. to the late Joseph and Marie (Pettijohn) Monzel, Marge resided in Clinton, Iowa before moving to Doylestown in 1982.

Marge was formerly employed with the Lenape Valley Foundation of Doylestown.

She was the wife of the late Philip Lewandowski; the devoted mother of Debra Russell and her husband, Keith, and Charles Robb; dear sister of Jean; the loving grandmother of Sean and Kyle Russell; cherished great-grandmother of Evy and Ashton.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -