John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Albert the Great Church
212 Welsh Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Margaret M. Roberts Obituary
Margaret M. (D'Elia) Roberts passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

She was the wife of the late William H. Roberts, the devoted mother of Lynn Watkins, and the loving grandmother of Ryan W. and Justin D. She is also survived by her sister, Marian Sciandro.

Born in Glenside, Margaret was a graduate of Abington High School and her first employment was as a keypunch operator, where she met her husband. Margaret lived in Huntingdon Valley for 54 years and was involved in her community and served Saint Albert the Great School as a crossing guard.

Most of her life she was a homemaker and caregiver. She cared for her mother, husband and daughter for many years when all were in very ill health.

Margaret loved the ocean, sailing, camping and most of all doting on her grandsons.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at the John E. Stiles Funeral Home, 2450 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley. Her Funeral Mass will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Saint Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. (There is no a.m. viewing). Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

John E. Stiles Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 20, 2019
