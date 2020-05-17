|
Margaret Mary Richards, of Warminster, Pa., died on May 7, 2020 in Sewell, N.J. She was 72.
Born in Philadelphia, Margaret was the loving daughter of the late Earle T. Richards Jr. and the late Marguerite (Stembridge) Richards. She was the cherished sister to Fran U. Richards-Ferraguti, Earle T. Richards III, and Laura A. Richards.
Margaret was the loving mother of Kathryn J. Tenerelli (Stephen) and Sean M. Minder (Jennifer). She was loved by her six grandchildren Alexander, Justin, Ryan, Julia, Ashley, and Clara.
Margaret graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1966. She cheered on the Eagles as a Philadelphia Eagelette from 1966-1967.
Margaret then married and cherished her job as homemaker with her previous husband, the late Robert E. Minder, and their two children.
In 1979, she continued her education by earning her RN degree at Bucks County Community College. She then had a successful career as a psychiatric nurse in various hospitals in Pennsylvania and California.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make a memorial donation in Margaret's name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org.
A private service will be held at Shelly Funeral Home followed by a private Inurnment at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020