Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Margaret McLaughlin Obituary
Margaret (Cahill) "Peg" McLaughlin, formerly of Warminster, passed peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Manor.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas D., the loving mother of Kathy Loose (Don), Nancy Signorovitch (Don) and the late Joan Regan, and the dear sister of the late Patricia Buchert. Peg is also survived by her son- in-law, Joe Regan, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and join in celebrating her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Manor Chapel, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home,

Jenkintown

www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019
