1/1
Margaret Montemuro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Montemuro
Margaret (Gigliotti) "Peggy" Montemuro passed away on November 20th, 2020. She was 91.
Beloved wife of the late Hon. Frank J. Montemuro, Jr. Loving mother of Frank J. III (Paula), Michael C. (Pamela) and Anthony (Ariane). Dearest grandmom of Nina (David), Michael (Jacque), Cara (Alex), Gabriel (Maile), Anthony and Ana. Dear great grandmom of Lia, Gelina and Charles. Dear sister of the late Chris Gigliotti (Carole and the late Marian). Dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Fitzgerald (the late John) and the late Marie DeJulio (the late Romeo) and Albert Montemuro (the late Rosalie). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Wed., Nov 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd. Doylestown, PA 18902. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers family would prefer donations to the Judge Frank J. Montemuro Lodge #2193 or to the Alzheimer's Assoc at www.alz.org. For more information about Peg please visit our website at www.galzeranofh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved