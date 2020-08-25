1/
Margaret Nemec
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, Margaret (Cruice) Nemec passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer.

Marge is survived by her husband of 49 years, David B. Nemec, her daughters, Danielle Nemec Haupert (Dennis) and Michelle Nemec Detweiler (Anthony), her grandsons, Andrew, Zachary, Austin, and Micah, and her brother, Francis X. Cruice (Patricia) of Venice, Fla. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.

Marge was born April 26, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pa. She graduated from Collingswood High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from North Montco School of Nursing in 1971 with a Certificate in Nursing.

Marge was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests that included traveling, long motorcycle rides along country roads, sewing, crafting with friends and shopping. She especially enjoyed hosting impromptu gatherings, seeing the world from the deck of a cruise ship and spending time in her "happy place", Ocean City, Md.

Friends and relatives are invited to greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, Pa. A private service celebrating her life will immediately follow. Please remember to wear a mask and follow safe social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Paul's UCC, 104 Green St., Sellersville, PA 18960.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scanlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved