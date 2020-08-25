Margaret Nemec

On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, Margaret (Cruice) Nemec passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer.Marge is survived by her husband of 49 years, David B. Nemec, her daughters, Danielle Nemec Haupert (Dennis) and Michelle Nemec Detweiler (Anthony), her grandsons, Andrew, Zachary, Austin, and Micah, and her brother, Francis X. Cruice (Patricia) of Venice, Fla. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.Marge was born April 26, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pa. She graduated from Collingswood High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from North Montco School of Nursing in 1971 with a Certificate in Nursing.Marge was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests that included traveling, long motorcycle rides along country roads, sewing, crafting with friends and shopping. She especially enjoyed hosting impromptu gatherings, seeing the world from the deck of a cruise ship and spending time in her "happy place", Ocean City, Md.Friends and relatives are invited to greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, Pa. A private service celebrating her life will immediately follow. Please remember to wear a mask and follow safe social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Paul's UCC, 104 Green St., Sellersville, PA 18960.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont