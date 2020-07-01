Margaret S. Ambrose
Margaret S. (Solley) Ambrose passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was 74.

The beloved wife of Michael J. Ambrose, she is also survived by her children, Veronika Bajwa (Harneet), Christopher Hutt, Michael Ambrose III (Wei), Stuart Ambrose (Megan), Robert Muth (Maria), and Joseph Lawrence (Sylvia), six grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

A native of Philadelphia, she graduated from Little Flower High School, Neumann University, earned two Master's degrees from Bryn Mawr College, and was a certified family therapist. Later in life she loved travel and spending time in Bethany Beach, Del.

A private interment service will be held Thursday, July 2, and a public memorial will be planned after the COVID crisis has passed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., or to Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 1, 2020.
