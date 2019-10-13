Home

Margaret S. "Peg" Bingel of Doylestown passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown.

Born in Newark, N.J., to the late Arthur and Sophie (Butz) Steller, Peg currently resided in Doylestown and was a former resident of Flemington and East Hanover, N.J.

Peg was formerly employed as a secretary with the Federal Bureau of Investigation of Newark, and later Hoffman Brewing of Newark and Burgdorff Realtors of Livingston, N.J. She enjoyed playing Pinochle, quilting, sewing, bowling and doll making.

She was the beloved wife of the late Theophil "Ted" Bingel; devoted mother of Wendy Bingel, Gary Bingel and wife, Denel, and Alison Walsh and husband, Matt; dear sister of the late Arthur Steller; and the loving grandmother of Emily and Ben Walsh, Lindy and Eden Bingel.

Her service will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where the family will receive their friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. A private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the at would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019
