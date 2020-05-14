Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Margaret Shirley Taylor

Margaret Shirley Taylor Obituary
Margaret Shirley Taylor, was born in Sep. 1932, in Bucks County, a daughter of Olive and Harry Garges of Chalfont, Pa. She was 87.

"Shirley," as she was affectionately called, loved her family as a mother and friend, raised her children, fostered those in need, and was a faithful parishioner of New Britain Baptist Church. She had a natural curiosity about her and enjoyed swimming, nature walks, pets, bird watching, and travel. Shirley worked different jobs and made many friends along the way, she retired from Bergey's Chevrolet.

As the eldest of three sisters, she was a giver of time, love and a good listener; she cherished time with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoyed laughing and visits with family, sisters, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2020, the all-wise God touched Shirley and called her home after a battle with the Covid virus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Taylor.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are children Nancy Morgan of Schwenksville, Kevin Johnson of Morristown, New Jersey, Marian Pessagno of Birdsboro, Richard Taylor of Stafford, VA, nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and sisters Ruth Erickson, of Solebury, Pa., and Sylvia McGuire of Chalfont.

Due to the virus contagion risks and state restrictions, the family is holding a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, take a moment to think of Shirley and the countless others navigating these difficult times and please donate to your local food banks and animal rescues.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on May 14, 2020
