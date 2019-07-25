|
Margaret Virginia (Ginny) Ceneviva, passed peacefully after a brief illness July 23, 2019. She was 92.
Born August 2, 1926, she attended Little Flower High School in Philadelphia and was employed by SPS in Jenkintown.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Anthony D. Ceneviva and is survived by sons Tony (Denise), Jim (Debbie), Fran (Amy), Tom; along with eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and extended family in Houma, La. and Las Vegas, Nev.
Ginny was active in Upper Moreland Little League Baseball and later, was employed by the Upper Moreland Police Department as a crossing guard, then radio dispatcher where she retired after 28 years.
She enjoyed gardening, bowling, picnics, travel, the beach and cooking for family and friends. Of most importance were her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom were the apple of her eye.
She was a long-term resident of Hatboro, Pa. until recently residing at Masonic Village in Warminster, Pa.
She will be sorely missed by all that knew her, especially her favorite saying of "Why Not".
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd, Hatboro, Pa. 19040, where the viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Interment to follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginny's Honor to Masonic Village, 850 N. Norristown Rd., Warminster. Pa., 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 25, 2019