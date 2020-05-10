|
Signe Margaretha "Lalla" Johnson died of complications from Covid-19 on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home. She was 89.
Born in Uddevalla, Sweden, she was a daughter of the late Lars and Signe Svensson. She graduated from the Sveaplans gymnasium, Stockholm, earning the equivalent of an Associate of Arts degree in Modern Languages.
She and her family emigrated to the United States in 1952 and settled in Summit, N.J. Before marrying and raising a family of six children, she worked for Chubb Insurance in Murray Hill, N.J., and studied English literature at Upsala College.
Lalla and her family resided in Raritan, N.J. before moving to Doylestown in 1966. Soon after relocating, she became involved in civic organizations such as the Welcome Wagon, Encores, and Newcomers Clubs, where she and her husband enjoyed participating in many international dinners. After all her children were in school, she was employed as an office assistant for Hanover Insurance in Fort Washington.
In later years, she spent many vacations camping and traveling to New England, Florida, and Virginia, and enjoyed visiting family and friends in Sweden and Norway. Lalla was an avid reader and fan of crossword puzzles, and enjoyed hobbies such as embroidery, ceramics, and artistic crafts. Throughout her life she shared the joys and traditions of her native Swedish culture; from cooking, folk art and music, to her most favorite celebration of all: the Swedish Christmas, when she delighted loved ones with many varieties of her gourmet cookies and cakes. Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving mother who touched and inspired many lives with her extraordinary warmth and calm, graceful spirit.
Lalla was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kurt V. Johnson, her son, Hans A. Johnson, sister, Anita Svensson, and brother, Lars-Gunnar Svensson.
She is survived by her daughter, Marianne Johnson and grandsons, Henry and Kevin of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, Anita Sullivan of Haverhill, Mass.; daughter, Ingrid Johnson of Riegelsville, Pa.; son, Dr. Rolf Johansson and wife, Vanesha Pravin, of Merced, Calif.; son, Carl Johnson and partner, Martha Sholl of Haverhill, Mass.; sisters, Anna-Lisa Larsdotter and Gunnel Larsdotter of Portland, Maine; and brother, Per Svensson of Garland, Texas.
Interment will be private. A memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020