Marguerite Ellen Christine Birkbeck of Willow Grove, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Born at home on Feb. 1, 1931 and raised in Upper Darby, she was a proud 1948 graduate of UD High School and very active all through school. Marguerite loved Upper Darby. After graduating, she worked at Atlantic Refining Company and met her future husband, Daniel S. Birkbeck, a World War II veteran who passed away in 2005.
A member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. From a Brownie Leader, UM Women's and Bridge Clubs, over 50 years UM Swim Club member, a bowling league to cafeteria worker at Cold Spring Elementary and working for "Gal Friday," Marguerite was an active community member.
In 1976 she graduated from the Eastern Montgomery County A.V.T.S. Practical Nursing Program. Realizing a lifelong dream, she became a nurse and worked at Abington Memorial Hospital for 20 years, initially as an LPN I, then LPN II. After retiring from nursing, she worked full time at the family business, Birkbeck, Inc.
Marguerite was very talented artistically. She loved crafting, sewing and gardening.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon and Leigh Birkbeck (Alessandro Barili), and Robin Malseed (Bernard, deceased); three grandchildren, Sean Malseed (Helen), Kevin Malseed (Jane) and Kelley Malseed; beloved sister and brother, Arlene Fedor (Rudolph) and Arthur Christine (Nancy).
Unfortunately due to Covid 19, funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Marguerite's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 120 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 29, 2020