Marguerite Gaenssle, formerly of Fort Washington, Pa., died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Christ's Home in Warminster. She was 86.
Born in Philadelphia, Marguerite was the daughter of the late Alfred and Elfriede (Unger) Mueller.
Marguerite was a proud graduate of Olney High School. After graduation she was an active member of Philadelphia Girls Rowing Club. Later she worked as a stewardess for Eastern Airlines.
A loving wife and mother, she was a talented artist, specializing in painting on china. As an active and beloved member of the Christ's Home community, she will be missed.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerhard "Fritz" Gaenssle in 2011, and her dear son, Paul in 2018.
She was the loving mother of David Gaenssle of Perkasie, Pa., Karl Gaenssle of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Kristin Gaenssle and her husband, Ken Baum, of Glenside, Pa., and the proud and loving Oma to Kort, Peter, William and Jillian. Marguerite is also survived by her brother, Alfred Mueller and his wife, Carol; sister, Edna Anderson; and sister-in- law, Irene Mueller, all of Warminster, Pa.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Chapel in Smythe Hall, Christ's Home, 1 Shepherd's Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Remembrances to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., #3110, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (www.philarmh.org) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 24, 2019