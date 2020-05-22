|
Marguerite "Peg" Gillen of Sellersville passed away suddenly on May 19, 2020. She was 82.
Peg was the beloved wife of Ed for 59 years. Peg was born in Newark, N.J. of Joseph and Amber (Dull) McGlynn.
She is survived by two siblings, Patricia and her husband Steven Salay and Joseph and his wife Betty McGlynn.
Peg was the devoted mother of three children, Cynthia Gillen and her long-term partner Dave Provost, Patrick Gillen and his wife Sharon, and Colleen Lopez and her husband Dan. She was a loving grandmother of four, Steven Gillen and his wife Nicole, Kaylee Gillen, Emanual Spain-Lopez and Natalia Lopez.
Peg graduated from Central High school in Newark, New Jersey in 1955. She enjoyed a lively youth as a Central High cheerleader, avidly attending Broadway plays, jazz concerts, ice skating and traveling to Bermuda, Florida and more with a group of life-long friends. Her sister introduced her to Ed, a fraternity brother of her future husband, and that was it! She married Ed in 1960 and lived in Washington and New Jersey before becoming a long-term resident of Buckingham and Sellersville, PA. Peg enjoyed cooking and baking and would often share with people that she was most proud of the fact that her children were friends.
Every year the family would gather and share many holidays and summer beach vacations to North Carolina and the Jersey shore. Her grandchildren will fondly remember baking, going to movies, flying kites, doing puzzles and playing games at the beach with her.
Peg's passion for needlework started as a young mother in the early 1960's with quilting and applique. Her sister Pat later introduced her to needlepoint in 1971. This love for canvas embroidery lasted the rest of her life and she became an accomplished artist in creative, intricate stitch craft. Peg was a charter member of the Bucks County Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America and a member of the American Needlepoint Guild as well as a member of the Lancaster Women's Club. She worked part time at a needlework shop in New Hope for over 20 years for the pleasure it gave her with customers and friends. Through her needlework she formed life-long friendships. Peg was the Spotlight Stitcher at the EGA's 2003 exhibit held at the Pearl S. Buck House where she exhibited over 50 of her works. This was featured in the Sunday, April 20, 2003 edition of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Throughout her life Peg travelled across the U.S. and Europe for cooking and guild classes with her sister Pat. Peg was known to say that needle arts were relaxing for her and joked that it was cheaper than therapy. Her legacy will live on in her beautiful works she generously shared with her family and friends. Peg would say she enjoyed the process of making the works more than keeping them all for herself, which highlighted her generosity.
Peg was a vibrant and loving person who will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. At a later date a memorial service will be held to celebrate Peg's life.
