1/1
Maria Elena Middleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Elena Middleton was born into eternal life Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was the beloved daughter of Brian Michael Middleton and Susan Frances (Troiano) Middleton of Perkasie.

Maria was the beloved sister of Brandon Davidow (Megan); Caitlin Fling (Michael); Sean Middleton; Kimberly O'Grady (Sean); Kevin Middleton; siblings in heart, Diego Hill (Erika); Jamie Ayuso.

She was the loving Aunt to eight nieces and nephews: Alexis, Logan, Luke, Jack, Jake, Sam, Molly, and Gabriel.

Maria is survived by numerous very loving, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, John and Florence Middleton, and Paul and Rose Troiano.

Her kind heart, fierce mind and brave spirit will continue to inspire each of us until we are reunited together in heaven. The impact of her life was her quiet ability to lead, unite, and inspire people to become better versions of themselves while fostering the love of God. Her spirit has affected the lives of many around the world and will continue to do so. Our loss is heaven's gain.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901, in the Upper Main Church and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Upper Main Church, followed by Maria's Mass of Christian burial at noon. Interment will immediately follow in the Shrine Cemetery.

A livestream of the Mass can be found at:

www.facebook.com/american.czestochowa/

and www.youtube.com/americanczestochowa

Memorial contributions may be made to The Regina Academy at Saint John the Baptist, 4040 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA 18942. Additional information can be found at www.joinobit.com/obituaries (condolence can be written).

Donahue Funeral Home,

Flourtown

www.donahuefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Upper Main Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Upper Main Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
livestream www.facebook.com/american.czestochowa/ and www.youtube.com/americanczestochowa
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Interment
Shrine Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donahue Funeral Home
1218-20 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215) 429-4964
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donahue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved