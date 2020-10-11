Maria Elena Middleton was born into eternal life Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was the beloved daughter of Brian Michael Middleton and Susan Frances (Troiano) Middleton of Perkasie.
Maria was the beloved sister of Brandon Davidow (Megan); Caitlin Fling (Michael); Sean Middleton; Kimberly O'Grady (Sean); Kevin Middleton; siblings in heart, Diego Hill (Erika); Jamie Ayuso.
She was the loving Aunt to eight nieces and nephews: Alexis, Logan, Luke, Jack, Jake, Sam, Molly, and Gabriel.
Maria is survived by numerous very loving, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, John and Florence Middleton, and Paul and Rose Troiano.
Her kind heart, fierce mind and brave spirit will continue to inspire each of us until we are reunited together in heaven. The impact of her life was her quiet ability to lead, unite, and inspire people to become better versions of themselves while fostering the love of God. Her spirit has affected the lives of many around the world and will continue to do so. Our loss is heaven's gain.
Family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901, in the Upper Main Church and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Upper Main Church, followed by Maria's Mass of Christian burial at noon. Interment will immediately follow in the Shrine Cemetery.
A livestream of the Mass can be found at:www.facebook.com/american.czestochowa/
and www.youtube.com/americanczestochowa
Memorial contributions may be made to The Regina Academy at Saint John the Baptist, 4040 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA 18942. Additional information can be found at www.joinobit.com/obituaries
(condolence can be written).
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtownwww.donahuefuneral.com