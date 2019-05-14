Home

Maria Virginia Burke Obituary
Maria Virginia Burke returned home to the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. in Allentown, Pa. She was 65.

Born in Philadelphia to Harold J. and Maria (Cudemo) Burke, Maria battled most of her life with MS.

She is survived by her siblings, Gerard F. (Christine), John M. (Kim), and Kathleen B. Munroe (Robin).

Relatives and friends may call at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Franciscan Missionaries of Jesus Crucified, 536 N. Crooked La., Benson, AZ 85602, would be appreciated.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 14, 2019
