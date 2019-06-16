|
|
Marian Falkowski of Plumstead Township passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was 76.
He was the beloved husband of Eugenia Z. Falkowski. The couple would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in September.
Born in Poplawy, Poland, he was a son of the late Antoni and Zofia Falkowski.
Marian was the owner and operator of the Rambler Motel and Apartments in Wildwood Crest, N.J. He was a successful entrepreneur. He owned several investment properties and enjoyed working on renovation projects, and talking to his customers.
In his free time, Marian enjoyed photography, gardening, barbeques, traveling, the Wildwood beach and boardwalk, and hosting holidays and parties for family and friends. Marian also volunteered as an usher at the National Shrine of Czestochowa for more than 25 years.
In addition to his wife, Marian is survived by a son, Stan "Stash" Falkowski (Michelle), a daughter, Sophia Luce (Martin); two grandchildren, Theresa Eugenia and Nicholas; two brothers, Stanislaw Falkowski (Elzbieta), Piotr Falkowski (Wieslawa), and a sister, Jadwiga Dworakowska (Marian).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine's St. Anne's Chapel, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown. Family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton and Kellers Church roads, Plumsteadville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marian's name to The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, P.O. Box 2049, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019