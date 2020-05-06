|
Marian G. (Reynolds) Campbell, a resident of Warminster, Pa. and member of St. John Bosco Parish for more than 60 years, passed quietly away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 92.
Marian was the eldest daughter of the late Marian and John Reynolds of Philadelphia.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Campbell, and mother of Joanne Browne (Michael), John (Brooke), James, Janine Sanders, Janette Gorniak (Greg), Jerome, and Jeffrey. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph (the late Connie), and one grandson.
Marian worked for many years as a waitress at Otto's Brauhaus and the Warrington Diner. While raising her nine children, she went back to school at Bucks County Community College, taking every music course offered. She then became a piano teacher, and continued teaching into her 80s. Some of her students went on to music careers of their own.
Marian also was a great lover of animals, personally studying them and their reactions to natural disasters around the world, regularly reporting her findings to the scientific community.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Friday, May 8th. Private burial will take place at Washington Crossing Veterans Cemetery on Monday, May 11th. Social distancing will be expected at all locations.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marian's name to the AARK Foundation, 1531 Upper Stump Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914.
