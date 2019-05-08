|
Marie A. (Dalton) Butler of Warminster passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the age of 86.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Butler; the loving mother of William Butler (Cindy), Karen Aughey (Allyn), and Thomas Butler (Karen); caring Grandma of Allyn (Tracey), Jennifer, Amanda (Pete), Billy (Lia), and Liz; cherished Great Grandma of Alexis, Jax, and Rae; and the loving sister of the late Joan Oser (Donald) and the late James Dalton (Jean).
She was employed and retired from United Jersey Bank in Hackensack, N.J. as a supervisor. After retiring, she, along with her loving husband, moved to Pennsylvania. Marie enjoyed filling her days with (too many to mention) activities including; volunteer work, crocheting, Boy Scouts den mother, cruise vacations, casinos, flea markets, etc. She liked being busy while always enjoying her family and friends new and old.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Marie's Life Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, followed by her Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund or St. Cyril of Jerusalem Parish would be greatly appreciated. Gifts can be mailed to: Ann's Choice Philanthropy Department, 20,000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.Decker Funeral Home,
Published in The Intelligencer on May 8, 2019