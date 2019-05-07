|
Marie B. Parker of North Wales, formerly of Warminster, Pa., for 58 years, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Kyffin Grove Assisted Living. She was 80.
Marie was born March 19, 1939, in Abington, Pa., daughter of the late Albert and Theresa (Dondero) Barbano.
Marie was the beloved wife of Robert B. Parker with whom she had shared 59 years of marriage; mother of Deborah A. Foley, Denise L. Thibault (Steve), Robert B. Parker III (Margaret) and Gregory S. Parker; grandmother of Kierra A. Foley; and sister of Edward F. Barbano and the late Natalie, the late Johnny Barbano and Ella, and the late Albert Barbano and Doris. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Hatboro Horsham High School, where she was a baton twirler in the marching band, she attended business school. She started her career in the banking industry and after raising her four children, she returned to fulfill her passion of working in the long term care field, where she had the opportunity to touch many lives.
Marie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She loved reading, sitting under the tree at Hideaway, playing and watching tennis, NASCAR racing, her favorite being the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., watching college basketball always rooting for UConn women and Duke men, the Eagles and babysitting her late grand dog, Sally Cappuccino. However, she was happiest sitting on the beach, feeling the warm sun, listening to the waves and reading a book.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd, Hatboro. Her interment will be private.
The family would like to express our deep gratitude to all of the staff of Kyffin Grove and All American Hospice for the loving care you gave Marie.
