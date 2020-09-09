1/
Marie Boggs
Marie Boggs of Warminster, Pa. died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 88.

She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald Boggs, the devoted mother of Michael Boggs (Michele), Gerald Boggs (Katy), Mary Finnigan (Pat) and Eileen Walters (Tim), and the beloved grandmother of Michael Finnigan (Laura), Kevin Finnigan, Nicole Boggs, Michael Boggs, Shaun Boggs, Tim Walters (Gina), Colleen Walters, Joe Walters (Jaylyn), Kerri McAfee (Jared), Megan Boggs, Matthew Boggs, Johnny Boggs, Jimmy Boggs, the late Tommy Finnigan, and her great grandchildren, Madilynn Finnigan, Charlee McAfee, Macie McAfee, Timmy Walters, Cora Walters and Daniel Walters.

She loved to be with her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Relatives and friends will be received by her family from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Marie was a very devoted parishioner of Nativity for 55 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Gianna Shrine at Nativity of Our Lord Church would be appreciated.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
