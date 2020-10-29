1/
Marie Concheta Hafler
Marie Concheta Hafler of Ottsville, Pa. passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Country Homestead in Ottsville, Pa. She was 90.

She was the loving wife to the late Charles L. Hafler Sr., with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.

Born in Perkasie, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Vito and Anna (Barrera) Palladino.

Marie worked in Housekeeping at the Former Quakertown Community Hospital and Life Quest. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Quakertown and belonged to the women's auxiliary at the church.

She is survived by her children, Charles Hafler and wife, Ann, and Lori Balogh and husband, Rudy, grandchildren, Jennifer, Alyssa, Bryan, Brandon, Glenn and Michelle, 11 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Thomas Palladino.

You are invited to visit with Marie's family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, Pa., where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Tohickon Union Cemetery in Perkasie.

Contributions in her name may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 560 S. Main St., Quakertown, PA 18951.

To view her online obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
