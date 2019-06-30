Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Marie Cora Mannon

Marie Cora Mannon Obituary
Marie Cora (Hoag) Mannon of Hatboro passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 72.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Ralph and Catherine (Ryan) Hoag, Marie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, George; her beloved children, George Jr. (Leigh) and Michelle Hilbert; loving grandchildren, Cody, Josh, Austin (Lexi), Jacob, and Joey; great-grandson, Oliver; and loving siblings, Cora, Catherine, Gloria, Bobby, Ralph, Eddie, Jimmy, and Thomas.

The Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019
