Marie Cora (Hoag) Mannon of Hatboro passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 72.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Ralph and Catherine (Ryan) Hoag, Marie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, George; her beloved children, George Jr. (Leigh) and Michelle Hilbert; loving grandchildren, Cody, Josh, Austin (Lexi), Jacob, and Joey; great-grandson, Oliver; and loving siblings, Cora, Catherine, Gloria, Bobby, Ralph, Eddie, Jimmy, and Thomas.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019