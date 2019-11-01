|
|
Marie E. DiDio-Hoffman of Warrington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 95.
Marie was the beloved wife of the late James J. Hoffman, who passed away in April of 2013.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Marie (Niehaus) Haufler.
Marie was employed as an office support manager for her father's real estate business, Howard Haufler & Son Real Estate.
She was a former member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Ambler.
Marie enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren, spending time at the beach, coloring and bingo.
Marie is survived by her six grandchildren, Thomas, Donna Marie, Andrea Lynn, Faith Ann, Eric, and Scott; 17 great grandchildren, Tommy, Alicia, Isabella, Joseph, Sofia, Ava, Vincent, Lila, Sidney, Emily, Ben, Alexandra, Sophia, Scott, Juliette, Jackson, Shawn; and her daughter-in-law, Laura Ann DiDio.
In addition to her husband, James, and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her only son, Andrew Anthony DiDio III, a brother, Howard Haufler, Jr., and a sister, Ruth Hass.
Marie's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to Neshaminy Manor, 1660 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 1, 2019