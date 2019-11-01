Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie DiDio-Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. DiDio-Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie E. DiDio-Hoffman Obituary
Marie E. DiDio-Hoffman of Warrington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 95.

Marie was the beloved wife of the late James J. Hoffman, who passed away in April of 2013.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Marie (Niehaus) Haufler.

Marie was employed as an office support manager for her father's real estate business, Howard Haufler & Son Real Estate.

She was a former member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Ambler.

Marie enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren, spending time at the beach, coloring and bingo.

Marie is survived by her six grandchildren, Thomas, Donna Marie, Andrea Lynn, Faith Ann, Eric, and Scott; 17 great grandchildren, Tommy, Alicia, Isabella, Joseph, Sofia, Ava, Vincent, Lila, Sidney, Emily, Ben, Alexandra, Sophia, Scott, Juliette, Jackson, Shawn; and her daughter-in-law, Laura Ann DiDio.

In addition to her husband, James, and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her only son, Andrew Anthony DiDio III, a brother, Howard Haufler, Jr., and a sister, Ruth Hass.

Marie's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to Neshaminy Manor, 1660 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -