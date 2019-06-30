|
|
Marie F. Durchsprung of Warminster, Pa. passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was 94.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas. They were married for 67 years.
She is survived by three daughters, two grandchildren, one great grandchild, two sons-in-law, and one brother.
Marie was a resident of Ann's Choice for the past 15 years. Prior to Ann's Choice she lived her whole life in Springfield, Montgomery County, Pa.
She loved spending time with family and friends, and loved to play music.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Chapel at Ann's Choice, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, Pa., where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie's name can be made to: Student Scholarship Fund or the Benevolence Fund at Ann's Choice.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019