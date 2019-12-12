|
Marie J. (Kalbach) Kelly of Jenkintown, Pa. passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was 93.
Born in Port Carbon, Pa. on Dec. 5, 1926, Marie was a daughter of the late Anna Kalbach (Haley) and Charles Kalbach. She was the sister of the late Annetta Donovan, Charles Kalbach, and Robert Kalbach. Marie and her siblings were raised in Pottsville, Pa.
She was married to Robert J. Kelly Jr. for 51 years until his death in February 2001. They were married at Immaculate Conception BVM Church in Jenkintown, Pa. on May 14, 1949.
Marie graduated from Cheltenham High School, Class of 1945. She then began her career as a Bell Telephone operator in Jenkintown, and later retired from AT&T in May 1989.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Anne Kelly, wife of Richard Nowakowski; her son, Patrick Kelly; her son, Michael Kelly, husband of Linda Kelly; and her daughter, Maureen Hench, wife of Richard Hench. Marie is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael Kelly, Kelly (Hench) Duggan, wife of Ryan Duggan, Matthew Nowakowski, Kimberly Hench and Bridghid Kelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown, Pa. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
