|
|
Marie Patricia Kohl of Warminster, formerly of Ormond Beach, Florida, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home in Warminster. She was 87 years old and the beloved wife of the late Joseph Wuko and the late Theodore Kohl.
Born in Massachusetts, Pat was the daughter of the late Fred and Anne Harper.
Pat enjoyed her retirement in Florida and generously volunteered her time at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church and Thrift Shop.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Wilson, Joseph Wuko, Michael Wuko (Karen), Linda Wuko, and John Wuko. Pat was the beloved grandmother to Michele, Jennifer, Kelly, Pamela, Jessica, Amy, Rae, Tara, Rachel, Joanna and John, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as her brothers, Robert, John, Edward and Richard Harper, and sister, Carol Hertzog.
Pat was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred, Hilda, James and Barbara.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State Street, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 21, 2020