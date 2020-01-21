The Intelligencer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Kohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Patricia Kohl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Patricia Kohl Obituary
Marie Patricia Kohl of Warminster, formerly of Ormond Beach, Florida, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home in Warminster. She was 87 years old and the beloved wife of the late Joseph Wuko and the late Theodore Kohl.

Born in Massachusetts, Pat was the daughter of the late Fred and Anne Harper.

Pat enjoyed her retirement in Florida and generously volunteered her time at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church and Thrift Shop.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Wilson, Joseph Wuko, Michael Wuko (Karen), Linda Wuko, and John Wuko. Pat was the beloved grandmother to Michele, Jennifer, Kelly, Pamela, Jessica, Amy, Rae, Tara, Rachel, Joanna and John, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as her brothers, Robert, John, Edward and Richard Harper, and sister, Carol Hertzog.

Pat was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred, Hilda, James and Barbara.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State Street, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now