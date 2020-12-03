Marie R. Sweeney

Marie Sweeney (nee Notorfrancesco) of Jamison, formerly from South Philadelphia passed peacefully at Neshaminy Manor on November 16, 2020. She was 88.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Catherine (Silvestri) and Nicholas Notorfrancesco. She was the wife of the late Francis Sweeny who passed in 2013. They had celebrated 60 years of marriage.

While raising their family in Philadelphia, Marie was employed with Safway Steel Scaffold for 30 years. Marie was most happy entertaining family and friends, cooking and baking and spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother Anthony Notorfrancesco (Mary), daughter, Deborah Williamson, grandson Matthew Williamson (Alexandra) and two great grandchildren Colin and Sydney.

She was predeceased by her son Glen Sweeney, 2020, and grandson Paul Williamson, 2019. Marie will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery and services will be private.



