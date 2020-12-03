1/
Marie R. Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie R. Sweeney
Marie Sweeney (nee Notorfrancesco) of Jamison, formerly from South Philadelphia passed peacefully at Neshaminy Manor on November 16, 2020. She was 88.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Catherine (Silvestri) and Nicholas Notorfrancesco. She was the wife of the late Francis Sweeny who passed in 2013. They had celebrated 60 years of marriage.
While raising their family in Philadelphia, Marie was employed with Safway Steel Scaffold for 30 years. Marie was most happy entertaining family and friends, cooking and baking and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother Anthony Notorfrancesco (Mary), daughter, Deborah Williamson, grandson Matthew Williamson (Alexandra) and two great grandchildren Colin and Sydney.
She was predeceased by her son Glen Sweeney, 2020, and grandson Paul Williamson, 2019. Marie will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery and services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved