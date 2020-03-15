|
Marie T. Ruane Surowicz, a longtime resident of Chalfont, Pa., passed away Feb. 21, 2020 at Pine Run Community in Doylestown. She was 96.
Marie was born in Philadelphia on Feb. 8, 1924.
She was married to Thomas F. Ruane of Philadelphia from 1946 to 1988 and George Surowicz of Belmar, N.J. from 2000 to 2009.
Marie is survived by her six children, Tom Ruane (Dee), Alanna Clark (Larry), James Ruane (Nancy), Steve Ruane (Patti), John Ruane (Nicole) and Joseph Ruane (Amanda).
Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; her sister Theresa (Dennis) of Clermont, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Michael Ruane.
Nothing made Marie smile more than to be able to hold one of the new babies. Marie loved her family, husbands, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all had a special place in her heart.
Marie was one of 11 children and grew up in Philadelphia. She loved to swim as a child and later adored dancing. She loved all types of music, gardening, ceramic and crocheting. She loved spending summers in Cape May with her sister Sally and was happy to see family come and visit. Her brothers, sisters and their families were very dear to Marie.
Marie felt education was very important and in 1975 she went back to school to obtain a degree in Nursing. She was made for that profession and her smile drew everyone to her. She was a gifted loving person with a big generous heart. She will be missed but always loved by all her family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the family will greet friends at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please remember Marie with a donation to the .
