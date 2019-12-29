Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Marijo Highland

Marijo Highland Obituary
Marijo Highland of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 90.

Born in Middlebranch, Neb., she resided in Levittown, Pa. before moving to Doylestown in 1982.

Marijo was previously employed as a pre-school teacher in Brownsville, Pa. and later an elementary school teacher for the Bristol Township School District.

She was a Trager Therapeutic Masseuse and also enjoyed Square Dancing and Tiff Dancing. Marijo was a home missionary for the American Baptist Churches.

She was the devoted mother of Dennis and Donald Highland, and the dear sister of Betty Snyder (Melvin) and Sharon Dewey (Don). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.

Cremation services were private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the () would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019
