Marilyn A. McLaughlin, Professor Emerita of Doylestown passed away at her residence Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Willard and Jewell (Harkins) Alberga, Marilyn resided in the Northeast Section of Philadelphia, before moving to Doylestown 20 years ago.
Marilyn received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Gwynedd Mercy University and a Master's degree from Villanova University, and was in the process of finalizing her Doctoral Degree at Temple University.
She was formerly employed as a Professor of English Literature at Gwynedd Mercy University for 35 years before retiring in 2017. Marilyn also worked at ETS Educational Testing Service of Princeton, N.J., where she scored GRE and TOEFL tests for 20 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church of Doylestown and enjoyed traveling and completing The New York Times crossword puzzles.
She was the beloved wife of the late Martin McLaughlin; the devoted mother of Claire McGuire, Hugh I. Monaghan III and Andrew Monaghan; loving grandmother of Allison, Katherine and Andrew McGuire; and former spouse of Hugh I. Monaghan Jr.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts sent to the Southwest Indian Foundation, 100 W. Coal Ave., Gallup, NM 87301 or www.southwestindian.com
would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site listed below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/ Central Bucks Crematory,
Doylestownvarcoethomasfuneralhome.com