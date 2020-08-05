1/1
Marilyn E. Lanctot
Marilyn E. Lanctot, of New Hope (Solebury Township), Pa., after a yearlong battle with cancer, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 80.

Born in Hartford, CT, she was raised in Boulder, Co and came to the New Hope-Solebury area in 1965. Marilyn earned her undergraduate degree from Swathmore College and a masters in Russian studies from Indiana University.

She taught at the Trinity Episcopal Church Pre-Nursery School and, for many years worked side by side with her husband Dr. L. Paul Lanctot at the New Hope Veterinary Hospital.

Marilyn was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was also dedicated to her community. A longtime volunteer for the New Hope Public Library, she often wrote articles on what was new there. Marilyn was also active with the League of Women Voters, the New Hope Historical Society, the Solebury Historical Society and was an event volunteer with the New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company. She was a crafter and baked cookies at the holidays for Wrapping Presence and was a member of the Solebury Snow Quilters. She enjoyed travel with Paul and bus trips and elder hostel excursions with her daughter, Francine. An avid reader, Marilyn was partial to romance novels. She was a fan of Blue Grass music and regularly attended Blue Grass festivals. Marilyn liked deer hunting and fishing on Lake Ontario and Delaware Bay. She was a member of the Solebury Friends Meeting. As animal lovers, Marilyn and Paul had a long series of dogs and cats in their home, the most recent being their spaniel, Lola.

The daughter of the late Edgar and Eileen Harris Emerson, Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years L. Paul Lanctot; her children Francine Lanctot of Dublin, Pa., Heather Jones and her husband Phil of Los Alamos, NM, Paul D. Lanctot of Riegelsville, Pa., and Gregory Godwin and his wife Bridget of Groton, N.Y.; her grandchildren Isabella Pence Lanctot and Sophia Pence Lanctot of Richmond, VA, Doug Jones of Tucson, AZ and Maria Jones of Los Alamos, NM; her sister Sue Emerson Hines and her husband Orville of Erie, CO; her brothers Robert Emerson and his wife Charlene of Lakewood, CO and Richard Emerson and his wife Lynda of Aurora, CO.

Life celebration services at the Solebury Friends Meeting will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to the Free Library of New Hope and Solebury, 93 W. Ferry Street. New Hope, PA 18938 or to the Doylestown Health Hospice, 595 W State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

vhmfh.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home
21 York St
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-0105
