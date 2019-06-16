Home

Marilyn Lichtman Obituary
Marilyn Lichtman of New Hope passed away at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was 76.

Marilyn was the wife of the late Dr. Aaron Lee Lichtman and sister of the late Paul Gorsky.

She is survived by her nieces, Pamela and Gretha Gorsky.

Marilyn was a graduate of Pratt University in Brooklyn, N.Y. and worked, before operating, DeWitt Nursing Home in New York City.

She founded the Marilyn Lichtman Foundation (marilynlichtmanfoundation.org) and as a philanthropist she supported local police, fire dept, hospitals and the ASPCA.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019
