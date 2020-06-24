Marilyn M. Shaw died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunrise of Wall, N.J. She was 91.
Marilyn was born July 15, 1928 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to Joseph Morrow and Natalie (Richards) Morrow. She graduated from the University of Rochester with RN and BS degrees in 1951, and worked as a pediatric nurse at the University's Strong Memorial Hospital, where she met her husband, the late John "Jack" Shaw, who was at that time a student at the University's medical school. They married in 1952.
Following Jack's graduation, Marilyn and Jack lived in New Jersey, the Philippines and Texas before settling in Maple Glen, Pa., where they resided until retirement.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Robert Shaw (Susan); her daughters, Kathy Shaw (Benjamin Green) and Carol Shaw; grandchildren, Andrew Green (Sasha Kapadia), John Shaw (Meaghan), Rebecca Green (Jonathan Kotzin), Courtney Shaw, and Eric Green (Caroline); step-grandchildren, Andrew Stetzel and Kristin Stetzel; great-grandson, Aidan Shaw; and nephews and nieces, Joseph Morrow (Nancy), Rebecca Morrow, Cindy Higgins, William Gros (the late Kathy) and Glenn Gros (Cynthia).
Her brother, Joseph Morrow (the late Mary), and her sister, Helen M. Gros (William), preceded her in death.
Marilyn loved the Jersey shore, and before suffering a stroke in 2008, enjoyed traveling and playing competitive bridge on a team in a Philadelphia area bridge league. Prior to retirement, Marilyn was active in various auxiliaries associated with Abington Memorial Hospital.
She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Services and interment will be private.
For anyone wishing to donate in remembrance of Marilyn, a donation to the American Stroke Association (www.stroke.org), or to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) is something that Marilyn would have appreciated.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Marilyn was born July 15, 1928 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to Joseph Morrow and Natalie (Richards) Morrow. She graduated from the University of Rochester with RN and BS degrees in 1951, and worked as a pediatric nurse at the University's Strong Memorial Hospital, where she met her husband, the late John "Jack" Shaw, who was at that time a student at the University's medical school. They married in 1952.
Following Jack's graduation, Marilyn and Jack lived in New Jersey, the Philippines and Texas before settling in Maple Glen, Pa., where they resided until retirement.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Robert Shaw (Susan); her daughters, Kathy Shaw (Benjamin Green) and Carol Shaw; grandchildren, Andrew Green (Sasha Kapadia), John Shaw (Meaghan), Rebecca Green (Jonathan Kotzin), Courtney Shaw, and Eric Green (Caroline); step-grandchildren, Andrew Stetzel and Kristin Stetzel; great-grandson, Aidan Shaw; and nephews and nieces, Joseph Morrow (Nancy), Rebecca Morrow, Cindy Higgins, William Gros (the late Kathy) and Glenn Gros (Cynthia).
Her brother, Joseph Morrow (the late Mary), and her sister, Helen M. Gros (William), preceded her in death.
Marilyn loved the Jersey shore, and before suffering a stroke in 2008, enjoyed traveling and playing competitive bridge on a team in a Philadelphia area bridge league. Prior to retirement, Marilyn was active in various auxiliaries associated with Abington Memorial Hospital.
She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Services and interment will be private.
For anyone wishing to donate in remembrance of Marilyn, a donation to the American Stroke Association (www.stroke.org), or to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) is something that Marilyn would have appreciated.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 24, 2020.