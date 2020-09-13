1/1
Marilyn MacMaster
Marilyn (Leonard Sharer) MacMaster passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the youngest daughter of John P. and Eleanor Hagerty Leonard. She was the wife of the late Carl W. Sharer and H. Douglas MacMaster.

After her family, Marilyn's main interests included food and travel. Years after graduating from Chestnut Hill College with a degree in Nutrition, she returned to Drexel University to obtain her teaching certification.

She then went on to teach for many years at Montgomery County Vocational School, where she encouraged and inspired her students to pursue their passion - some of whom followed her to her next venture at the Cuttalossa Inn. Marilyn, along with her son, Jeff, grew this restaurant to one of Bucks County's most beautiful fine dining establishments. During this time, Marilyn also traveled the world to explore its great adventures and especially to sample and study its fine cuisines. For many years, she traveled throughout Central America as part of the Discovery Service Project, where she supported this group of missionaries from Doylestown by working in the kitchen side-by-side with local residents to keep everyone happy and well-fed.

In her own words, Marilyn says, "I have been blessed by God with a good family, good health, and a long life." And in the words of Frank Sinatra, and everyone who knew her - she did it her way!

Marilyn is survived by her seven children, Carl (Janet), Lynn, Ann, Jeff (Kristen), Mary, Pat (Jim), Paul (Marjorie), 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge the wonderful work and support of Doylestown Hospice - especially Wayne and Lisa.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
