Marilyn MacMaster

Marilyn (nee Leonard) (Sharer) MacMaster passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.



Born in Philadelphia, Marilyn was the youngest daughter of John P. and Eleanor Hagerty Leonard. She was the wife of the late Carl W. Sharer and H. Douglas MacMaster.



Marilyn is survived by her seven children, Carl (Janet), Lynn, Ann, Jeff (Kristen), Mary, Pat (Jim), Paul (Marjorie), 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate her life starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Discovery Projects, P.O. Box 172, Pipersville, PA 18947.



