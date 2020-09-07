Marion R. Brown (Diehl), of Roslyn, PA, a homemaker, caregiver, and advocate for the intellectually and developmentally disabled, died on September 2, 2020. She was 90.
Marion was born on January 23, 1930, in Norristown, PA, the daughter of the late Laylond C. and Nellie Diehl. During her childhood and adolescence, Marion lived in Ambler, PA. She graduated from Ambler High School in 1948. After high school, Marion worked as an executive secretary until marrying the late L. Steuart ("Steu") Brown in 1952. Marion and Steu were married for 63 years until Steu's death in 2015.
Marion, whose daughter Linda has been intellectually and developmentally disabled since her birth in 1957, joined with her late husband Steu and other parents of special-needs children to advocate for the civil rights of all intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals. The determined efforts of this dedicated group of loving and concerned volunteers resulted in a landmark consent decree, issued in 1972 by the US District Court for the Eastern District of PA, mandating that the Commonwealth of PA provide equal access to educational services for all intellectually and developmentally disabled children, and prohibiting the exclusion of these individuals from receiving a free public program of education and training. The success of this group's advocacy and litigation efforts also resulted in securing a moratorium on medical experimentation on individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and in replacing Pennhurst and other state institutions with community-based residential homes.
For 56 years, Marion provided her beloved special-needs daughter Linda with tender loving, compassionate, personal care and companionship in her home. In 2013, Linda moved to a community-based residence that is owned and operated by Developmental Enterprises Corporation.
Marion is survived by her beloved sister Anna McKee of Warminster, PA, son Steuart Jr. (Anne) of Media, PA, daughter Linda of Norristown, PA, and son Kenneth of Roslyn, PA. She is also survived by her granddaughter Allison Joy Brown Martinez (Joshua) and their daughter Faith Martinez of Buda, TX, niece Kathy Lalena (Tony) of Warminster, PA, and two nephews James and Scott McKee.
At Marion's request, her funeral service and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kirk & Nice Inc., Plymouth Meeting, PA.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Marion's memory should be made to Developmental Enterprises Corporation, 333 E. Airy St., Norristown, PA 19401. www.decmc.org
