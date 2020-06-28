Marion (Schiodt) Valiant entered into eternal glory on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She had spent the previous day surrounded by her children, Mary Valiant Shull, John Valiant and Bob Valiant, sharing memories, hymns and scripture.Hers was a life full of the love of God, her family and life itself. Through many severe physical trials, she showed a strong will, unbreakable optimism, and faith in God that has been an inspiration to everyone whose life was touched by hers.She had been living at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home in Warrington, Pa., and she previously lived in Madison, N.H.Marion (also Mary) was the wife of John Valiant, who predeceased her in 2009, having been married 60 years.She spent her career years primarily as a nurse, however, made sure to be around for her kids.Marion is survived by her three children: Mary Shull, her husband, Art Shull Sr., John Valiant, his wife, Mary Jane, and Bob Valiant, his wife, Carol; seven grandchildren: Stephanie DiClemente, Justine Smith and Art Shull Jr., Christi Lonergan, Jill Valiant, Dan Valiant and Anna Valiant, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.Her funeral service and interment will be private in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains, N.J.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marion's name may be made to: Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901 for the benefit of the missions fund.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown