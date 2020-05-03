|
|
Marjorie Amy Roberts Bennett of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Pine Run Health Care. She was 91 and the wife of the late Henry Morris Bennett, who passed away in 2017.
Born in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Amy Harvey Roberts.
Marjorie worked for many years as a registered nurse, working in the settings of a hospital, nursing home and a school.
She was a member of Freedom Valley Girl Scouts for over 50 years, and a longtime member of Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania and then Outer Banks Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, where she loved to sing in the choir. She was a longtime member of Eastern Star in Hatboro and North Carolina and several other appendant bodies.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Norman R. Bennett, his wife, Marge, of Hatfield, her daughters, Mary E. Price, her husband, William R., of Doylestown, Katherine A. Landes, her companion, David Cowan, of Doylestown, and Carolyn R. Young, her husband, Allan, of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; three great grandsons and one great great granddaughter.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie's name may be made to: Masonic Charities, One Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020