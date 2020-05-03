The Intelligencer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Amy Roberts Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Amy Roberts Bennett Obituary
Marjorie Amy Roberts Bennett of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Pine Run Health Care. She was 91 and the wife of the late Henry Morris Bennett, who passed away in 2017.

Born in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Amy Harvey Roberts.

Marjorie worked for many years as a registered nurse, working in the settings of a hospital, nursing home and a school.

She was a member of Freedom Valley Girl Scouts for over 50 years, and a longtime member of Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania and then Outer Banks Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, where she loved to sing in the choir. She was a longtime member of Eastern Star in Hatboro and North Carolina and several other appendant bodies.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Norman R. Bennett, his wife, Marge, of Hatfield, her daughters, Mary E. Price, her husband, William R., of Doylestown, Katherine A. Landes, her companion, David Cowan, of Doylestown, and Carolyn R. Young, her husband, Allan, of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; three great grandsons and one great great granddaughter.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie's name may be made to: Masonic Charities, One Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now