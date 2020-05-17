|
|
Marjorie Ann Reber (Smith) passed away on May 7, 2020. She was 91.
She was born in Reading; Berks County Pa. Marjorie graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers' College and worked many years for the US Census Bureau.
She was a longtime resident of Chalfont Pa. She was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed swimming and gardening. Roderick Reber Sr. proceeded her in death, along with her younger brother James Lyman Smith.
Marjorie was the loving mother of three children: Roderick Jr. (Constance) of Maple Glen Pa., George (Katherine) of Perkasie Pa. and Ann Huuki (Loren) of Plumsteadville Pa. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hopewell Hospice Foundation of America.
Marjorie will be missed but is blessed to be home with our Lord.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020