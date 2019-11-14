|
Marjorie J. Schrenk of Warminster died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in her residence at Ann's Choice. She was 87.
Born in Philadelphia, Marjorie was the beloved wife for 56 years to the late Clarence W. "Mickey" Schrenk Jr., daughter of the late Elwood and Jean Forbes Magee, dearest mother of the late Beth Schrenk, and grandmother of the late Jenee Turbyfill Dwyer (Gary).
Marjorie was a resident of Bucks County for the past 58 years, living in Holland and most recently at Ann's Choice in Warminster. Marjorie loved her home and opened her doors to family and friends seven days a week.
She and her late husband were charter members of St. John's United Methodist Church, Ivyland. Marjorie also was the present Chairperson of the C.W. and Marjorie Schrenk Family Foundation that for the past 32 years has helped and supported many charitable programs throughout the Tri-State area.
She enjoyed cooking, shopping and crocheting, and putting scrap books together of all family functions - and there were many. She was an avid animal lover. One of her favorite sayings was "Count Your Blessings." She will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted family and friends.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Barbara Traub and her husband, Edwin, Bonnie Stellwagon, Beverly Schrenk and Brooke Jones. She is also survived by her two sisters, Susan Marquiss Butcavage (Bob) and Ruth Hauler (late Larry), and was the proud grandmother of Stephen Turbyfill (Meredith), Holly Sanders (Thor), Hope McNamara (David), Kathrin and Kimberlee Traub, Heather Valenta (Jon), Scott Stellwagon, Jeff Stellwagon, Christopher Gormley (Jennifer), Michelle Buckingham, Daniel Gormley, Patrick Campisi (Carly), Brandon Jordan, William Jones and Kimberly Jones, and the great grandmother of Jessica, Cody, Colton, Blake, Troy, Liliana, Ella, Emma, Eva, Devon, Ryan, Camryn, Christian, Jonathan, Aiden, Brody, Lilah, Kylin, Madison and AJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, with her funeral service following at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Rd., Ivyland, PA 18974.
If so desired, please consider a contribution in Marjorie's name to the C.W. and Marjorie J. Schrenk Family Foundation, 130 Buck Rd., Suite 201, Holland, PA 18966.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 14, 2019