Marjorie Roppel Loew
Marjorie Roppel Loew, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, formerly of Tamaqua, Pa., a longtime resident of Abington, Pa. and resident of Matthews, N.C. since 2016, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 90 wonderful years.

Born Sunday, April 6, 1930 in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late George B. and Dorothy (Derr) Roppel. She also was preceded in death on Feb. 12, 2020 by her husband of 60 years, John "Jack" Loew, who always treated her like a queen and the love of his life.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa L. Wilson, wife of Grant, of Charlotte, N.C.; her son, David A. Loew of Abington; her sister, Mary Lou Garrity, wife of Norman, of Naples, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Brittany Wilson Schmalfeld, wife of Jack, of Charlotte, N.C., Chris Wilson, husband of Jenna, of Charlotte, N.C., Brooke Wilson and great-granddaughter, Amelia Wilson, of Charlotte, N.C. Many nieces, nephews and extended family also survive Marjorie.

A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Class of 1948, Marjorie matriculated to Kutztown Teachers College, earning her degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten in Allentown, Pa. until marrying Jack on July 25, 1959. They moved to the Philadelphia area and she continued teaching until they started their family a year later.

Marjorie had a strong faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ, who carried her through to the end. She was a longtime active member of Abington Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania. She joined Matthews United Methodist Church in North Carolina in 2016 when she and Jack relocated to Plantation Estates in Charlotte to be near their daughter, Lisa and family. She loved Plantation Estates, first in independent living and then assisted living, and all the wonderful and caring residents and staff. The family extends their most grateful thanks for the compassionate care given to our mom.

Marjorie was a longtime member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), which helps educate women through scholarships and grants. She loved the many friends she had there. She enjoyed socializing with people and bringing joy to their day. She also enjoyed playing bridge and Scrabble, and had a beautiful talent with arranging flowers and caring for plants.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sky View Memorial Park, 149 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua, Pa.

Memorials may be sent to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105.

Online condolences or a fond memory of Marjorie may be expressed by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.,

Tamaqua, Pa.

www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sky View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
September 8, 2020
I have fond memories of Marjorie. Tucking her in and the good night hugs. We had amazing conversations. We laughed often. She shared many stories. She talked about her love for Jack and shared stories about their love story. Virtual hugs to Lisa. You were her rock. Condolences to her family. Love you Marjorie.
Margaret Gloor
Friend
