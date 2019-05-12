|
|
Marjory D. Lex Santmier of Hilltown Township and formerly of Haycock, Pa., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township, Pa. She was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harvey Joseph and Eva Burk (McCorkel) Santmier.
Marjory was employed as head cashier for Acme Markets, first at its Warminster, Pa., location and then at its Doylestown, Pa., location for a combined 30 years. Then, she attained her real estate license and worked as a realtor for Remax 440, Quakertown, Pa., for a number of years. She later worked in the Bakery Department at Landis Supermarket, Perkasie, Pa., for four years until retiring in 2012.
Catholic in faith, Marjory loved to travel and was particularly fond of riding motorcycles with her family. An avid reader, she also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth W. Lex and his wife, Theresa, of Sellersville, Pa., and Charles B. Lex and his partner, David Ketner, of Hilltown Twp., Pa; a brother, Michael R. Santmier and his wife, Louise, of Willow Grove, Pa.; and a niece, Kathleen L. Evans and her husband, Shawn L, of Upper Black Eddy, Pa.
Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2019